Clippers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Clippers at Nuggets



Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27



Tuesday, Feb. 27 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado



Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis

All games have a little extra importance this time of year, but few regular-season games have as high of stakes as the matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets on Tuesday night in Denver.

Entering the contest, the Clippers are in ninth place in the Western Conference, just one game behind the Nuggets, who currently occupy eighth place, and with it, the final playoff berth. A win would draw the Clippers even with the Nuggets with just over 20 games to play, and in addition, L.A. would clinch the tiebreaker between the two teams.

The Nuggets enter the game having won seven of their last nine, with both losses coming at the hands of the Rockets. As for the Clippers, they have also been playing good ball as of late, winning their last time out against the Suns, and seven of their last 10 overall.