Clippers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The ninth-place Clippers look to draw even with the eighth-place Nuggets
How to watch Clippers at Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Analysis
All games have a little extra importance this time of year, but few regular-season games have as high of stakes as the matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets on Tuesday night in Denver.
Entering the contest, the Clippers are in ninth place in the Western Conference, just one game behind the Nuggets, who currently occupy eighth place, and with it, the final playoff berth. A win would draw the Clippers even with the Nuggets with just over 20 games to play, and in addition, L.A. would clinch the tiebreaker between the two teams.
The Nuggets enter the game having won seven of their last nine, with both losses coming at the hands of the Rockets. As for the Clippers, they have also been playing good ball as of late, winning their last time out against the Suns, and seven of their last 10 overall.
