Clippers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

There are just three games on this NBA Sunday, highlighted by the Los Angeles Clippers trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

It's a battle between playoff teams at the moment, though they're each facing different battles down the stretch. While the Nuggets will be trying to catch the Warriors for the top spot in the West, the Clippers will be looking to hold off the Kings and Lakers to hold on to one of the final playoff spots.

As the final few months of the season approaches, each game takes on more and more importance, and that's no different in this contest.

How to watch: Clippers at Nuggets



Date: Sunday, Feb. 24



Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado



TV: NBA TV

Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



Live stats: GameTracker

Odds: Nuggets -8.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: After trading away Tobias Harris at the trade deadline, it may have seemed like the Clippers were packing it in for the season, but they're still fighting hard for a playoff spot. And entering Sunday, they still have one. Currently tied with the Spurs for seventh place in the crowded Western Conference, they're a game and a half up on the ninth-place Kings. They'll have a tough test on Sunday though, as they face a Nuggets team that has lost just four times at home all season long.

Nuggets: The Nuggets just keep cruising along. They've won three games in a row, and are still in striking distance of the top seed in the Western Conference, just one and a half games back of the Warriors. Nikola Jokic has led the way with a borderline MVP campaign, and they have a really deep supporting cast, which has just been strengthened by the return of Isaiah Thomas from hip surgery.

Game prediction, pick

The Nuggets have lost just four times at home this season, so it's no surprise that they're big favorites in this one. They should have no problem winning the game, but the Clippers play really hard and can keep it close enough to cover the spread.