Who's Playing

Indiana @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Indiana 11-7; Los Angeles 11-9

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Indiana strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 128-117. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 dimes in addition to six rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which Haliburton has had at least 14 assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, falling 114-104. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of point guard John Wall, who had 23 points. Wall's performance made up for a slower game against the Golden State Warriors this past Wednesday. Wall's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. If their 12-6 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Clippers when the two teams previously met in January, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.65

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.