The Los Angeles Clippers look to stay hot when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Tyronn Lue's team is on a five-game winning streak and the Clippers are 37-18 this season. The Pacers are also on a winning streak, prevailing in three straight games. Kawhi Leonard (foot), Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (hand) are out for the Clippers, with Myles Turner (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) ruled out for the Pacers.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Clippers vs. Pacers odds.

Clippers vs. Pacers spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Pacers over-under: 229 points

LAC: The Clippers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

IND: The Pacers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are enjoying a spectacular offensive season, including the NBA's best mark in offensive efficiency. L.A. is scoring more than 1.17 points per possession in 2020-21, leading the NBA in 3-point shooting (42.1 percent) and free throw shooting (83.9 percent) along the way. Those marks key the Clippers to the second-best true shooting percentage (60.4 percent) in the league, and L.A. takes care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 13.2 percent of possessions.

The Clippers are also stout defensively, landing in the top 10 of the NBA in giving up only 110.9 points per 100 possessions. L.A. is the second-best team in the league in protecting the defensive glass, securing 75.6 percent of available rebounds, and the Clippers allow only 11.7 second-chance points per game. Against a Pacers team that struggles to rebound and in the free throw battle, the Clippers should have an edge when it comes to maximizing possessions.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is a solid team on both ends of the floor. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis key the offense, with each averaging more than 19 points and five assists per game for the season. The Pacers are above-average in field goal percentage (47.3 percent), 2-point percentage (54.0 percent) and free throw percentage (78.7 percent). Indiana is also a stellar passing team, ranking No. 4 in the NBA in assists (27.0 per game) and No. 5 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94).

Defensively, Indiana is allowing only 1.11 points per possession this season, and the Pacers force a turnover on 14.9 percent of defensive possessions. The Pacers are a top-five team in steals (8.6 per game) and they lead the entire NBA in blocks, rejecting 6.4 shots per game. Indiana rounds out their defensive effectiveness with an above-average mark in shooting efficiency allowed.

How to make Pacers vs. Clippers picks

