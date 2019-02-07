Clippers vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers host Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, and tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Both teams would make the 2019 NBA playoffs if the season ended today, but each has a tough path ahead of them. Indiana has to learn to adjust to life without Victor Oladipo (knee), but a three-game win streak offers some reason for optimism. L.A.'s case for the playoffs is in a much more precarious position, as the Clippers just traded away Tobias Harris, their best player by many metrics. With Danilo Gallinari still banged up, Los Angeles may be down to Lou Williams as their only primary scorer.

Indy is listed as a six-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 217 in the latest Clippers vs Pacers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Pacers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now the model has locked in on Clippers vs. Pacers. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it has also locked in a very confident against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of Indiana's recent resurgence. After losing four straight to follow Oladipo's injury news, the Pacers have bounced back with three consecutive victories. Their most recent win was the most impressive, as Indiana served LeBron James the worst loss of his career when they beat him by 42 as a 2.5-point underdog on Tuesday. Indiana now has an 11-8 record in games that Oladipo has played 10 or fewer minutes this season, so there may still be hope that they can retain a top-six seed in the East.

The main reason for optimism in Indiana is their stifling effort on the defensive end. The Pacers rank second in the NBA in defensive efficiency (102.7), a number that has been even stronger (98.3) over their recent three-game win streak.

But just because Indiana has been locking down on defense lately doesn't mean it will cover the Pacers vs. Clippers spread.

The model is also well aware that Williams has grown accustomed to playing hero ball lately. Sweet Lou already has topped 30 points in two of three February games and he's averaging 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds over the past two weeks. Despite being in his 14th pro season, Williams is averaging a career best in scoring (26.8) and assists (7.3).

The Clippers have won all six of the games in which Williams has topped 26 points this season and they're 8-2 when he contributes 25 or more.

So who wins Clippers vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.