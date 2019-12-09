Clippers vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from advanced computer

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 15-8 overall and 9-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 17-7 overall and 4-6 on the road. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games. They have won five of their last six meetings with the Clippers. Los Angeles has won three of its past five games. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





Indiana escaped with a win on Saturday against New York, 104-103. The team ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. T.J. Warren scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon missed the game with a hand injury and is questionable for Monday.

Meanwhile, the Clippers didn't have too much trouble with Washington on Sunday, as they won 135-119. Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard posted a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards in addition to five assissts. It was Leonard's first double-double in nine games.

Paul George added 27 points as the Clippers bounced back from a loss to Milwaukee to open their current road trip. Leonard or George might be rested tonight as the Clippers play the second of back-to-back games.

