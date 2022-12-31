The Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers meet for a matinee tilt on New Year's Eve. The Clippers enter at 21-16 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Pacers host the matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and are 19-17 overall and 11-7 at home. Reggie Jackson (achilles) and Nicolas Batum (ankle) are questionable for the Clippers. Daniel Theis (knee) and Kendall Brown (tibia) are out for the Pacers.

Clippers vs. Pacers spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Clippers vs. Pacers money line: Clippers -165, Pacers +140

LAC.: The Clippers are 11-8 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 11-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Clippers can cover



The Clippers are electric on defense this season. L.A. is in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 109.5 points per 100 possessions. The Clippers are in the top four of the league in field goal percentage allowed (45.5%) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.9%), with opponents also shooting only 52.7% on 2-point attempts.

L.A. is fantastic in preventing free throw attempts, allowing only 21.6 per game, and the Clippers are firmly in the top 10 of the league in defensive rebound rate (73.2%) and assists allowed (24.2 per game). On offense, the Clippers are strong from 3-point range, making 37.2% of attempts and making 12.6 3-pointers per game. L.A. should also take advantage of Indiana's issues on the glass, with the Pacers ranking dead-last in the league with a 69.0% defensive rebound rate.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton is off to a tremendous start this season. The talented guard is leading the NBA with 10.2 assists per game this season, and Haliburton also ranks in the top eight of the league with 57 steals in 2022-23. He is averaging 20.8 points per game on strong efficiency, with Haliburton generating 28.0 points per game on 53.8% shooting over the last five outings.

He is the centerpiece of Indiana's offense, and the Pacers lead the NBA in fast break points (18.4 per game). The Pacers are also in the top eight of the league in 3-point accuracy (37.3%) and assists (26.9 per game), with the Clippers ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation on defense this season.

