Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 3-2; Los Angeles 2-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Los Angeles came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday, falling 118-110. One thing holding the Clippers back was the mediocre play of small forward Paul George, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 124-111 margin. Despite the defeat, the Pelicans had strong showings from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards, and small forward Naji Marshall, who had 21 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Los Angeles is now 2-3 while New Orleans sits at a mirror-image 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.6 on average. The Pelicans' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.88
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 15, 2022 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Apr 03, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. New Orleans 100
- Jan 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 29, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 19, 2021 - New Orleans 94 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Apr 26, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Mar 14, 2021 - New Orleans 135 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 130
- Nov 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90