Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 3-2; Los Angeles 2-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Los Angeles came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday, falling 118-110. One thing holding the Clippers back was the mediocre play of small forward Paul George, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 124-111 margin. Despite the defeat, the Pelicans had strong showings from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards, and small forward Naji Marshall, who had 21 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Los Angeles is now 2-3 while New Orleans sits at a mirror-image 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.6 on average. The Pelicans' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season.

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.