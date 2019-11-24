Clippers vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 11-5; New Orleans 6-10
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.56 points per game. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
New Orleans came up short against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, falling 128-120. The Pelicans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Jrue Holiday, who had 28 points along with five boards, and SF Brandon Ingram, who had 33 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, things were close when Los Angeles and the Houston Rockets clashed last Friday, but Los Angeles ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Lou Williams, who had 26 points and eight assists, and SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 11-5 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90
