Clippers vs. Pelicans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-5; New Orleans 6-10

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.56 points per game. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

New Orleans came up short against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, falling 128-120. The Pelicans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of G Jrue Holiday, who had 28 points along with five boards, and SF Brandon Ingram, who had 33 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, things were close when Los Angeles and the Houston Rockets clashed last Friday, but Los Angeles ultimately edged out the opposition 122-119. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Lou Williams, who had 26 points and eight assists, and SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 11-5 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.60%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.