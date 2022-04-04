Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 34-43; Los Angeles 38-40

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of last year. The Clippers will be playing at home against New Orleans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Pelicans like a good challenge.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Los Angeles this past Friday. They put a hurting on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road to the tune of 153-119. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 114-88 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Robert Covington, who shot 11-for-18 from downtown and finished with 43 points and eight rebounds, and shooting guard Amir Coffey, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half for a 114-111 victory. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points and seven assists along with eight boards, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 32 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Clippers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 113-89 punch to the gut against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.74

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 89

Nov 29, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 19, 2021 - New Orleans 94 vs. Los Angeles 81

Apr 26, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Los Angeles 103

Mar 14, 2021 - New Orleans 135 vs. Los Angeles 115

Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 106

Aug 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 103

Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 130

Nov 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New Orleans 109

Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127

Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117

Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126

Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109

Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100

Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116

Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103

Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98

Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105

Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96

Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105

Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111

Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89

Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Illness)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Injury Report for New Orleans