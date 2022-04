Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New Orleans 1-0; Los Angeles 0-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 109-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Marcus Morris had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 32 points and seven assists along with six boards, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds. McCollum had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to an irreparable 1-0 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to an irreparable 0-1. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Los Angeles bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.91

Odds

The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.