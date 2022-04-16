Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 1-0; Los Angeles 0-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Pelicans should still be feeling good after a win, while Los Angeles will be looking to regain their footing.
New Orleans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday. Shooting guard CJ McCollum and center Jonas Valanciunas were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former had 32 points and seven assists along with six rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards. McCollum had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 109-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of power forward Marcus Morris, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Clippers when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 119-100. Can New Orleans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $25.91
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
- Paul George: Out (Covid-19)
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Luke Kennard: Out (Hamstring)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)
- Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)