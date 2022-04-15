The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture on Friday night. The winner of the game will go on to face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round, while the offseason will begin for the losing team. The Pelicans earned their spot in the game by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in their first play-in game, while the Clippers get one more chance after dropping their first play-in game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams met four times during the regular season, with the Pelicans winning three of those contests, though the Clippers won the most recent meeting earlier this month.

Here's what you need to know about the play-in game between New Orleans and Los Angeles.

(8) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (9) New Orleans Pelicans

When: Friday, April 15 | 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15 | 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT| Live stream: fuboTV (Try free)

TNT| fuboTV (Try free) Odds: LAC +100 ; NO -120; O/U 216 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: The biggest storyline for the Clippers heading into this game is the absence of Paul George. He was reportedly placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols on Friday morning, and will be forced to miss the game as a result. This is obviously a big blow for the Clippers, as George is the team's best player with Kawhi Leonard still sidelined. In L.A.'s last game, George dropped 34 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. That's a lot of production to have to replace.

The only silver lining for the Clippers here is that they have ample experience playing without George this season, as the multi-faceted forward played just 31 games during the regular season. The Clippers will have to lean into that experience against the Pelicans if they hope to extend their season.

Pelicans: The Pelicans are looking to complete one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent memory. After starting the season off 1-12, New Orleans is now just a single win away from a postseason berth. This turnaround is especially impressive considering the fact that Zion Williamson hasn't played a single game for the team this season. The deadline addition of CJ McCollum has provided the team with a big boost, as he and Brandon Ingram have formed a potent offensive duo for New Orleans. The Pelicans will need to rely on those two players against L.A. in order to extend their impressive season.

Prediction

This one could go either way, but Paul George's absence could be enough to swing things in New Orleans' favor. The Pelicans have been playing very good basketball since the All-Star break, and they seem motivated to make the postseason after they were written off by many early in the season. Pick: Pelicans - 1