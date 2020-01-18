Clippers vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven computer on 28-16 roll

Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers will be in a showcase position on Saturday afternoon, hitting the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in front of a national television audience. While this is an intriguing conference battle, injuries will play a role, with Paul George (hamstring) unavailable for the Clippers and Jrue Holiday (elbow) unable to play for New Orleans. J.J. Redick (hamstring) is also questionable to play for the home team.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 5.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Clippers vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Clippers vs. Pelicans spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers vs. Pelicans over-under: 233 points

Clippers vs. Pelicans money line: Clippers -239, Pelicans +195

LAC: The Clippers have covered the spread in back-to-back games after failing to cover in four consecutive contests

NOP: The Pelicans are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Clippers can cover

The model has considered that the Clippers are one of only a small handful of NBA teams that can claim to be elite on both ends of the floor. L.A. ranks in the top six in both offensive and defensive efficiency and they have definitive strengths on both ends. Offensively, the Clippers are elite at offensive rebounding and generating free throws, both of which help to push the numbers game in their favor.

On the defensive end, their overall profile is fantastic, and the Clippers use that defensive talent to force opponents into suboptimal shot attempts on a regular basis. When searching for an area in which the Clippers may struggle, it is usually turning the ball over too much offensively but, in this game, the Pelicans are not an opponent designed to maximize that edge, with New Orleans entering the game as a bottom-10 team in the NBA in forcing turnovers.

Why the Pelicans can cover

But there's no guarantee Los Angeles covers the Clippers vs. Pelicans spread. The model has also considered that, while the Pelicans are just 16-26 overall this season, they are playing like a better team at the moment. New Orleans is a sparkling 10-4 in the last 14 games and, in the team's last game, they toppled the Utah Jazz in overtime behind a 49-point explosion from Brandon Ingram. The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 25.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, and Ingram will be key to New Orleans in bidding for an upset win.

The Pelicans are quietly above-average offensively, and they are effective at generating offensive rebounds and creating quality shots. On the other end, New Orleans can take solace in being a quality defensive rebounding team, and they'll need to end possessions when the Clippers miss shots.

How to make Clippers vs. Pelicans picks

