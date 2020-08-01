Watch Now: Stories We've Told: Fred VanVleet and his stepdad's role in his journey at Wichita State ( 4:26 )

Playoff seeding is on the line when the Los Angeles Clippers battle the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the Orlando bubble. The Clippers have dominated in conference play, going 27-15, while New Orleans has struggled, going 17-26. This matchup from HP Field House in Orlando, Fla., is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Here are several NBA betting lines from William Hill and trends for Pelicans vs. Clippers:

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5

Pelicans vs. Clippers over-under: 232.5 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -220, Pelicans +190

NO: Third in the NBA in assists per game at 26.9

LAC: Third in the league in rebounds per game at 47.8

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans have won seven of the past 11 games in the series. They are led by forward Brandon Ingram, who is averaging 24.2 points per game. He scored 23 points in the loss to Utah and missed a potential game-winning shot. In two games against the Clippers this season, Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Rookie Zion Williamson is averaging 23.1 points per game. He scored 13 points in limited minutes (15) in the Orlando opener, and should be set to take on a bigger load Saturday.

Also powering the Pelicans is guard Jrue Holiday (19.6 average), who was red-hot against the Jazz, hitting 9 of 18 shots, including two 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Holiday has played well against Los Angeles. In two games, he is averaging 27 points, five rebounds and 5.5 assists, and in 24 career games, Holiday is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 assists against them.

Why the Clippers can cover

Coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers have had a lot of success against the Pelicans with Rivers compiling a 24-19 record (.558) against them. Los Angeles had rallied from an early deficit against the Lakers on Thursday but faltered down the stretch in a two-point loss. Guard Paul George had a monster game with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. He is averaging 25.5 points per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range against New Orleans this season.

Guard Reggie Jackson, who scored 10 points against the Lakers, averages 12.7 points and 4.4 assists. In 21 career games against the Pelicans, Jackson has averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Pelicans picks

