We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Clippers will visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles is 35-29 overall and 13-19 on the road, while New Orleans is 17-48 overall and 11-21 at home. The Pelicans have lost four in a row while the Clippers have won three straight. L.A. won their lone previous meeting of the season, but the Pelicans won six of the previous seven matchups. The Clippers are 33-30-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Pelicans are 26-38-1 versus the number.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 222.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -7.5

Pelicans vs. Clippers over/under: 222.5 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -288, Pelicans +233

Pelicans vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover



Los Angeles has won three straight games outright, covering in two of those, while the Pelicans have hit a skid versus the spread. New Orleans is just 1-5 ATS over its last six outings and is 19-28-1 versus the line as an underdog this season, which is the worst underdog spread record in the Western Conference. Outside of spread success, Los Angeles has a major advantage on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth in the league in both points allowed per game and defensive rating, while New Orleans ranks in the bottom five of both categories.

The Pels allow the second-highest field goal percentage in the NBA, and they also give up the second-most made 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' offense is discernibly better with Kawhi Leonard on the court, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP isn't listed on Tuesday's injury report. He is one of six healthy Clippers averaging in double-figures, with the team receiving a boost from new acquisition, Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is knocking down 43.2% of his 3-pointers over the last seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Despite its spread struggles this season, the Pelicans have managed to cover in four of their last five home games. That includes in a 3-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, in which New Orleans was getting 10.5 points. The Pels hung with the Grizz despite Zion Williamson being out as Trey Murphy III (27 points) was one of six players in double-figures. Williamson isn't listed on Tuesday's injury report, but the Clippers will be without their leading scorer in Norman Powell (hamstring), who averages 23.8 points per game.

The Pelicans will roll out three 20-point scorers with Williamson (24.8), Murphy (21.8) and CJ McCollum (21.4). They can carry the offense, while New Orleans is one of the most active teams defensively as they are one of three squads in the league ranking in the top seven in both steals per game and blocks per game. The Pelicans can take advantage of a Clippers team which can get sloppy on the offensive end as L.A. commits the 10th-most turnovers per game, with James Harden averaging the most turnovers per 100 possessions (6.4) in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

