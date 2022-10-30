A Western Conference showdown features the New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers enter Sunday's showdown having lost each of their last three games. In their last outing, the Clippers suffered a 118-110 defeat on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games, including a 124-111 setback against the Suns on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Clippers as a 3-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Pelicans picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -3

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over-Under: 224.5 points

Pelicans vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -155, New Orleans +130

NO: The Over is 6-0 in the Pelicans' last 6 overall

LAC: The Under is 5-1 in the Clippers' last 6 Sunday games

Pelicans vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Clippers can cover



Forward Paul George impacts the game on both ends of the floor. George makes great use of his excellent footwork and length to swarm the ball-handler. The seven-time All-Star can knock down perimeter jumpers with ease and finish through contact in the paint. George is averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. On Oct. 22, he logged 40 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Kings.

Guard John Wall has been providing a spark off the bench. Wall is aggressive with the ball in his hands, looking to attack the lane and get a bucket. The Kentucky product owns good court vision as well. Wall is putting up 15.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. In his last outing, he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard CJ McCollum knows how to get a bucket. McCollum has the offensive game plan to score from anywhere on the floor. The 31-year-old is an impressive shooter with the ability to assist the open man. The Lehigh product is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists per game. On Oct. 23, he racked up 28 points with 12 assists.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is a beast on the glass. Valanciunas is physical and feisty down low, constantly fighting to gain position. The 30-year-old has a nice touch around the rim and can finish with either hand. He is sixth in the league in rebounds (11.2) to go along with 17.8 points per game. In the loss to the Suns, Valanciunas amassed 25 points and 10 boards.

How to make Pelicans vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 229 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See which side to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.