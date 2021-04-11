Who's Playing
Detroit @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Detroit 16-37; Los Angeles 36-18
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Detroit Pistons to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Sunday. Los Angeles is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Clippers had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, taking their game 126-109. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Reggie Jackson, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven dimes, and small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 118-103 margin. Detroit was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Josh Jackson (21 points).
The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 16-37. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Detroit 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Detroit 95
- Oct 28, 2017 - Detroit 95 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 25, 2016 - Detroit 108 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 14, 2015 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 14, 2015 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Detroit 96