Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 16-37; Los Angeles 36-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will play host again and welcome the Detroit Pistons to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Sunday. Los Angeles is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Clippers had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Friday, taking their game 126-109. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Reggie Jackson, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven dimes, and small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road by a decisive 118-103 margin. Detroit was down 95-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Josh Jackson (21 points).

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 36-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 16-37. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.