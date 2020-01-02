Clippers vs. Pistons odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Pistons and Clippers. Here are the results:
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 24-11 overall and 14-3 at home, while Detroit is 12-22 overall and 4-12 on the road. The Pistons have lost seven of their past eight games. The Clippers have played .500 ball over their past eight games. Los Angeles is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Clippers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Clippers wrapped up 2019 with a 105-87 victory over Sacramento. Kawhi Leonard (24 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles. Paul George had 21 points to go with season highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Patrick Beverley, is expected to be out for several games with a wrist injury. Lou Williams, who missed the Sacramento game because of personal reasons, is listed as day-to-day.
Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and Utah Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched in the second half as it fell 104-81 to Utah. Derrick Rose (20 points) was the top scorer for the Pistons. Andre Drummond finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
Blake Griffin (knee) is doubtful for tonight's game. Markieff Morris (foot) is out for tonight and Luke Kennard (knee) will be re-evaluated next week.
So who wins Pistons vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
