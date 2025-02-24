The Los Angeles Clippers (31-25) continue their road trip as they face off against the Detroit Pistons (30-26) on Monday with both teams on the second half of a back-to-back.. The Clippers have dropped two straight games. The Indiana Pacers defeated Los Angeles 129-111 on Sunday.. The Pistons are on a six-game win streak. On Sunday, Detroit outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 148-143. This will be the first contest between these teams this season, and Detroit owns a 72-54 edge all-time, but the Clippers have won 10 straight games including a 112-106 win on Feb. 10, 2024. Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) were both out Sunday and are day-to-day going forward.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is at 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Pistons odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before locking in any Pistons vs. Clippers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Clippers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Pistons:

Clippers vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -2

Clippers vs. Pistons over/under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Pistons money line: Los Angeles -127, Detroit +106

DET: The Pistons are 31-24-2 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 32-24 against the spread this season

Clippers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Clippers vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden continues to thrive as the main playmaker for this group. Harden ranks fifth in the NBA in assists (8.6) with 21.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He has 21 games with 10-plus assists this season. In a Feb. 8 win over the Utah Jazz, Harden recorded 23 points and 17 dimes.

Center Ivica Zubac clogs the lane as a rebounder and scorer around the rim. Zubac is fourth in the NBA in rebounds (12.7) and sixth in field-goal percentage (61.2%) with 15.3 points per game. In Thursday's loss to the Bucks, Zubac had 20 points and 15 rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is a smooth ball handler and shot-creator for the Pistons. Cunningham is 12th in the league in points (25.4) and third in assists (9.5). In Sunday's win over the Hawks, Cunningham had 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 dimes and three blocks. He also made seven 3-pointers. That was his 25th double-double this season.

Center Jalen Duren has been an energetic and athletic force. Duren ranks 13th in the NBA in rebounds (10.3) and fourth in field-goal percentage (69.5%) with 11 points per game. In his previous contest, Duren finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. He's grabbed double-digit rebounds in six of his last seven games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clippers vs. Pistons picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Clippers vs. Pistons and is leaning Under the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Clippers vs. Pistons on Monday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Pistons spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.