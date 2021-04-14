The Detroit Pistons will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 16-38 overall and 9-15 at home, while Los Angeles is 38-18 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Clippers have won the last three meetings between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by three-points in the latest Pistons vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5.

Pistons vs. Clippers spread: Pistons +3

Pistons vs. Clippers over-under: 216.5 points

Pistons vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -160, Detroit +140



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles strolled past the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, 126-115. Paul George had 36 points and eight assists along with seven boards. He will be rested on Wednesday. The Clippers have won six consecutive games and 12 of their last 14. They have won 22 of 23 games in which they have scored 120 or more points.

Los Angeles held Indiana to 18 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The Clippers have totaled 30-plus assists in three consecutive games, a feat they last accomplished in 2014. The Clippers have the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.7. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is out for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons took a 131-124 hit to the loss column from the Clippers on Sunday. Detroit has lost three of its past four games. Cory Joseph posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists in the loss. The Pistons have allowed 118 or more points in six of its past seven games.

Detroit has let its opponents knock down 48 percent of their shots from the floor, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and are one game behind Orlando for the 14th spot. Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) is out for Wednesday's game.

How to make Clippers vs. Pistons picks

