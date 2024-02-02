The Detroit Pistons will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Detroit is 6-41 overall and 4-21 at home, while Los Angeles is 31-15 overall and 12-11 on the road. This is the first meeting of the season between the teams, but Los Angeles has won each of the last eight matchups. The Pistons are 23-24 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Clippers are 26-20 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points.

Pistons vs. Clippers spread: Pistons +11.5

Pistons vs. Clippers over/under: 237.5 points

Pistons vs. Clippers money line: Pistons: +468, Clippers: -649

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 128-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite the loss, Detroit did manage to cover, and it is 8-1 against the spread over its last nine contests. Jalen Duren has been dominating the glass since coming back from injury in late December as he's averaging 15.1 points and 12.4 rebounds on 64.7% shooting over his last 18 games. Veteran Danilo Gallinari has also given the team a boost since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 14 as he scored 20 points in the loss to Cleveland, which is his most points since the last game of the 2021-22 season. Isaiah Stewart (ankle) is out for Detroit on Friday.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on the road on Wednesday as it won 125-109. The Clippers pushed the score to 106-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of James Harden, who had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard, who had 31 points and nine rebounds.

L.A. is on its own impressive spread run as it has covered in six of its last seven games. Leonard was just named to his sixth All-Star team, while Paul George will be going to his ninth All-Star Game. The Clippers lead the NBA in 3-point percentage (39.3%) while also ranking fourth with 8.0 steals per game. Starting center Ivica Zubac (calf) remains out for Los Angeles.

Key Betting Info

Leonard will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 23.9 points and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.8% from the three point line per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pistons are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +10 to +13.

The Clippers are 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games when favored on the road.

The Clippers are 23-13 against the spread in their last 36 games when favored.

