Clippers vs. Pistons odds: NBA picks from expert who's 14-5 on L.A. games
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of L.A. basketball and just locked in a pick for Friday
The Detroit Pistons haven't lost since acquiring Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers haven't lost, either. On Friday, these two teams meet at 7 p.m. (ESPN). The Pistons are favored by 3.5 points, up from an open of 2.5. The Over-Under is 216.5, up one from the open.
Larry Hartstein has a beat on this intriguing matchup. SportsLine's senior analyst has hit on 14 of his last 19 picks involving the Clippers. That includes taking Portland +2.5 in a 104-95 Blazers' win on Jan. 28 and the Clippers +2 in a 112-103 upset win over the Pelicans on Jan. 29.
Part of his success: Hartstein has a vast network of Vegas sources and has been covering the industry for two decades. He crushed sportsbooks in the NBA last season, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit. Now, he's found a key reason to back one side of Friday's big game.
Hartstein knows the Pistons are 4-0 since acquiring Griffin and trading away leading scorers Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley to L.A. Griffin is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists and has led the team in points three times.
But the trade has also been meaningful for Andre Drummond. Since the move, Detroit's center is averaging 17.8 points, 19.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Drummond had 23 points, 20 rebounds, four blocks and four steals against the Heat last Saturday, the first player with such a stat line since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1989.
Hartstein also knows the Clippers have played just two games since acquiring starters Harris and Bradley; they won both of them.
Harris is averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari has benefited as well. He's scored 26 points per game in his last two outings, 10 over his average.
The Clippers also still have DeAndre Jordan, who was not moved on deadline day, and Lou Williams, who signed a three-year extension earlier this week.
Will it be Griffin, or Harris and Bradley, making the biggest statement against their old team? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread selection for Clippers-Pistons from the expert on a 14-5 run picking Clippers games, and find out.
