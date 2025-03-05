We've got another exciting interconference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Detroit Pistons. Los Angeles is 32-29 overall and 19-10 at home, while Detroit is 35-27 overall and 18-13 on the road. The Pistons defeated the Clippers, 106-97, in Detroit on Feb. 24 in their first meeting of the season. Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Norman Powell (hamstring) are out for the Clippers, and Tobias Harris (personal) is out for the Pistons.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Detroit is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Clippers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 219.5 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -4.5

Clippers vs. Pistons over/under: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -195, Clippers +162

DET: The Pistons are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite

LAC: The Clippers are 20-9 ATS at home

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the league, entering 10-1 over their last 11 games. Detroit is coming off a 134-106 victory over the Jazz on Monday to start a four-game West Coast road trip. The Pistons have no issues being away from Detroit with the second-best ATS record (20-10-1, 66.7%) on the road this season. They've been even better under the expectations of winning with an 8-2 ATS record as the road favorite. The Pistons have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games, and their recent stretch has them up to the No. 6 seed and one game out of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cade Cunningham had 29 points and nine assists against the Jazz as he's 11th in the league in scoring (25.3 ppg) and third in assists (9.4 per game). Many expected the Pistons to be improved this season, but they've made a significant leap, and Detroit is 11th in the league in scoring (114.7 ppg) and shooting percentage (47.5%) to fuel the turnaround. The Clippers will also be without two of their top three leading scorers with Leonard (rest) and Powell (hamstring) out.

Why the Clippers can cover

James Harden is averaging 21.6 points and 8.6 assists per game as the Clippers will rely heavily on the 35-year-old guard on Wednesday. He had 21 points and 15 assists in a 119-117 loss to the Suns on Tuesday following a fourth quarter the Clippers will want to forget about. Los Angeles dominated the majority of the contest but was outscored 43-22 in the fourth quarter.

Ivica Zubac had 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting with 10 rebounds on Tuesday. The Clippers have the best home ATS record (20-9, 69%) in the league this season and have covered the spread in back-to-back home games. The team returns to Los Angeles off an eight-game road trip, and after dropping the final three on the road, this could be an entirely different Clippers performance back at the Intuit Dome.

