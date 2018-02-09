Clippers vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Clippers at Pistons



Date: Friday, Feb. 9



Time: 7 p.m. ET



Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

A few weeks ago, a Clippers-Pistons matchup wouldn't have been all that intriguing. But now there are plenty of storylines that make this a must-watch game.

The main one, of course, is that this will be Blake Griffin's first game against his old team after being traded to the Pistons in a shocking deal nearly two weeks ago. Griffin was traded despite the fact that the Clippers made a big show of him being a "Clipper for life" this summer when they re-signed him to a five-year max deal. But now he is in Detroit, and the Pistons haven't lost since making the move, rattling off five straight wins. Thanks to their big winning streak, the Pistons are now tied with the 76ers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Speaking of playoff spots, the Clippers also find themselves fighting for the eighth seed in their conference. Despite trading Griffin, the Clippers did not blow things up, holding on to both DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. Now it seems they are prepared to challenge for the playoffs out West. On a little two-game winning streak, they're just half a game behind the Pelicans for the eighth spot.

With both teams needing a win for their respective playoff races, coupled with Griffin facing his former team, this should be an entertaining matchup.