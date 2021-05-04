Who's Playing

Toronto @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Toronto 27-38; Los Angeles 43-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Toronto will be strutting in after a win while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 110-104 to the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Rajon Rondo, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 on Sunday. Point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Pascal Siakam were among the main playmakers for Toronto as the former shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists and the latter posted a double-double on 39 points and 13 boards.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Everything went Los Angeles' way against Toronto when the two teams previously met in December of 2019 as they made off with a 112-92 victory. Will Los Angeles repeat their success, or does Toronto have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles and Toronto both have five wins in their last ten games.