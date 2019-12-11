Clippers vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from model on 16-7 roll

In a matchup headlined by the return of Kawhi Leonard to Canada for the first time since winning the 2019 NBA title, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening. Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable to play for Toronto, while Landry Shamet (ankle) will miss the game for the Clippers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Air Canada Centre. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a 2.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Raptors vs. Clippers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Clippers vs. Raptors spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Raptors over-under: 219.5 points

Clippers vs. Raptors money line: Clippers -147, Raptors +124

LAC: L.A. is 5-6 on the road this season

TOR: The Raptors are 9-2 at home

The model knows that the Raptors are a strong team, even without Leonard in the fold. Toronto enters this contest with a 16-7 record that includes a 9-2 mark at home, and Pascal Siakam has developed into a legitimate superstar. The rangy forward is averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as Toronto's No. 1 option. From a team perspective, the Raptors lean heavily on a stout defense. Toronto ranks among the NBA's top five in overall defensive efficiency and, with elite marks in defending the perimeter and creating turnovers from the opposition, there is reason to believe the Raptors can perform well against the Clippers at home.

Just because the Raptors have a few edges doesn't mean Toronto will cover the Clippers vs. Raptors spread on Wednesday.

The model also has considered that the Clippers are considered to be the better team overall and that is reflected in a point spread that has L.A. as a road favorite. Doc Rivers' team is 14-4 when Leonard suits up this season and, with George in the lineup, the Clippers have lost only three times. The Clippers ranks No. 10 in overall offensive efficiency with a top-five free throw rate, as well as the ability to punish teams on the offensive glass. In fact, L.A. leads the NBA in generating second-chance opportunities with offensive rebounds and that is the weak spot of a Toronto defense that struggles to corral defensive rebounds in their own right.

On the other end, the Clippers, like the Raptors, have an elite defense. L.A. excels at closing possessions and, when deploying lineups that feature Patrick Beverley alongside George and Leonard, the defensive ceiling is immense. Toronto faces bouts of turnover issues and, while they are about league-average in protecting the ball, the Raptors rarely create offensive rebounds. That can swing the numbers game to the Clippers but, in a game with a ton of emotion, it will be interesting to see how Toronto holds up against a top opponent.

