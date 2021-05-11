The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 27-41 overall and 16-18 at home, while the Clippers are 45-23 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Clippers have won the last three meetings between the teams.

Raptors vs. Clippers spread: Raptors +13.5

Raptors vs. Clippers over-under: 217.5 points

Raptors vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -1300, Toronto +800



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles lost to the New York Knicks on Sunday, 106-100. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points. The Clippers have clinched a playoff berth, and are one game ahead of Denver for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets own the tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

The Clippers' magic number to clinch the third seed is four. They have lost four of their past five games. Los Angeles' strength of schedule in the last four games is 29th in the league.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors were downed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 109-99. The top scorers for Toronto were Pascal Siakam (18 points), Gary Trent Jr. (18 points), and Jalen Harris (16 points). The Raptors have lost six of their past seven games. They are headed for the team's worst finish since 1997.

Siakam (shoulder), Fred VanVleet (hip), OG Anunoby (calf), Kyle Lowry (rest), Paul Watson Jr. (knee),and Aron Baynes (foot) are out for Tuesday's game.

