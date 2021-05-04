The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. The Clippers are 43-22 overall and 24-9 at home, while Toronto is 27-38 overall and 11-22 on the road. The Clippers won both meetings between the teams last season.

Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Raptors vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Raptors spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Raptors over-under: 218.5 points

Clippers vs. Raptors money line: Los Angeles -550, Toronto +425



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, 110-104. The Clippers are tied with the Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference and are four games behind the No.1 spot. Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games. Paul George had 20 points and seven rebounds. He did miss 16 of 21 shots from the field.

Rajon Rondo finished with a season-high 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds on Saturday. Kawhi Leonard returned after missing five games with a foot injury and scored 16 points.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto downed the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 121-114. Kyle Lowry shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists, and Pascal Siakam also posted a double-double on 39 points and 13 boards. Siakam scored 17 points in the first quarter. The Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

The Raptors are three games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto led by as many as 21 points in the win over the Lakers. OG Anunoby (calf) is out for Tuesday's game. Gary Harris Jr. (leg) is doubtful.

How to make Raptors vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also has generated a pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Clippers spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.