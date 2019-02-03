Clippers vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a game between two teams that will be looking to sign current Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard in free agency this summer. The Clippers' interest in Leonard is well-documented, while the Raptors obviously acquired Leonard with the intention of trying to retain him long-term.

In the short term, both teams are in the playoff picture in their respective conferences, with the Clippers stationed at eighth in the West and the Raptors sitting second in the East heading into the match-up.

The contest between the two teams is the second - and final - of the season, as the Raptors won the first game between the two teams, 123-99, back on December 11.

How to watch Clippers at Raptors

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Sunday, Feb. 3 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -10.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: Every game is an important one for the Clippers at this point in the season, as they are in the midst of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture. They are just a couple wins away from climbing up the standings in the West, but also just a couple losses from dropping out of playoff positioning. The Clippers finished January with an underwhelming 7-9 record after losing their final two games of the month, including a 123-120 overtime defeat Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. They will look to bounce back in February.

Raptors: The Raptors continue to roll toward the postseason and appear to be a lock for a top-two seed in the East, barring any major injury issues. The main goal for the Raptors for the remainder of the regular season is to increase Kawhi Leonard's level of on-court comfort and to remain healthy as a team.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the Raptors in this one, and that is an appropriate pick. The Raptors are an impressive 21-5 at home on the season, while the Clippers are just over .500 (14-12) as a road team. Plus, the Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard the first time the two teams played, and they were still able to walk away with a convincing win. Leonard is expected to play on Sunday which should work in Toronto's favor. A season sweep by the Raptors seems likely.