Clippers vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-5; Houston 11-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Houston Rockets at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Clippers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Boston Celtics 107-104. PG Patrick Beverley was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, as he posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Houston had to settle for a 105-95 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Houston was the play of SG James Harden, who had 27 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 10-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second most rebounds per game in the league at 48.5. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 117.9 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.