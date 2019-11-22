Clippers vs. Rockets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 10-5; Houston 11-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will stay at home another game and welcome the Houston Rockets at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Clippers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Boston Celtics 107-104. PG Patrick Beverley was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, as he posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points in addition to seven dimes.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Houston had to settle for a 105-95 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Houston was the play of SG James Harden, who had 27 points and seven assists along with seven boards.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 10-5 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the second most rebounds per game in the league at 48.5. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 117.9 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
