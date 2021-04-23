The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-44 overall and 7-22 at home, while the Clippers are 42-19 overall and 18-11 on the road. The Clippers won the first meeting of the season on April 9, 126-109.

Los Angeles is favored by 10-points in the latest Rockets vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Clippers vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Clippers:

Rockets vs. Clippers spread: Rockets +10

Rockets vs. Clippers over-under: 224 points

Rockets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -550, Houston +425



What you need to know about the Rockets



The Rockets ended up on the wrong side of a 112-89 walloping by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Houston was down 91-63 at the end of the third quarter. Jae'Sean Tate finished with only eight points on 4-for-19 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA.

Houston has lost seven of its past eight games. The Rockets have won just twice in the month of April. Eric Gordon (groin), Kevin Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols) and Sterling Brown (knee, facial lacerations) are out for Friday's game. Danuel House Jr. (ankle) is probable.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, 117-105. Luke Kennard shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds. Los Angeles is one game behind the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Clippers have won nine of their last 10 games.

The Clippers have the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.5. Kawhi Leonard (foot) may be re-evaluated in a few days. Serge Ibaka (back) is out for Friday's game. Rajon Rondo (wrist) is questionable. Paul George was rested on Wednesday.

How to make Rockets vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Clippers spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.