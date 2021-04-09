The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 35-18 overall and 20-8 at home, while the Rockets are 14-37 overall and 7-18 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season.

Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5.

Clippers vs. Rockets spread: Clippers -11.5

Clippers vs. Rockets over-under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -800, Houston +550



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles beat the Phoenix Suns 113-103 on Thursday for their third consecutive win. Paul George shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven rebounds. George (rest) will miss Friday's game.

Rajon Rondo had 15 points, nine assists and no turnovers on Thursday. It was his second game played with Los Angeles since being acquired from Atlanta. He is questionable for Friday with an adductor injury. The Clippers have won five of seven on their current nine-game homestand.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston surprised the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, winning 102-93. John Wall had 31 points and seven assists. He had missed four games with a knee injury. He will be rested on Friday.

The Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Dallas. Christian Wood double-doubled on 22 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday. Danuel House is out with an ankle injury.

