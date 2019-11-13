Clippers vs. Rockets odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from model on 6-2 run
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Rockets on Wednesday 10,000 times.
The Los Angeles Clippers will begin another back-to-back set on Wednesday when the team squares off with James Harden and the Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston. Paul George (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable and could make his 2019-20 debut, while Eric Gordon (knee) will miss this game and approximately six weeks for the Rockets. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Houston as a one-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Clippers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Rockets picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has locked in on Clippers vs. Rockets. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.
The model knows the Clippers are arguably the best team in the NBA at full strength and the potential addition of George could be key for Los Angeles. There is some uncertainty as to how effective George will be after a long layoff, however, and Los Angeles will attempt to integrate him into a well-oiled machine. But if George is able to go, the Clippers form a devastating combination of high-end role players and legitimate stars, with multiple bodies to deploy at Harden defensively.
But just because L.A. has several edges doesn't mean it will cover the Clippers vs. Rockets spread on Wednesday.
The model also knows that Harden is virtually an unstoppable force. The former MVP is averaging 37.3 points and 8.3 assists per game for the Rockets this season and, even in a difficult matchup, he can be expected to provide plenty of offensive firepower. On the other side of the ball, Houston has won four straight games, and the Rockets have the NBA's second-best defense over that span, allowing less than one point per possession.
So who wins Clippers vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 13 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
How Sixers freed Embiid for winning dunk
The Sixers had to work on Tuesday night, but they were able to come away with the win
-
Report: Knicks execs' jobs safe, for now
What constitutes 'progress' is unclear, but what we do know is that the Knicks' have some tough...
-
Bulls' White outscores Knicks in 4th
White scored 23 points in the fourth, while the Knicks as a team managed just 17
-
Harris has horrendous shooting night
Harris picked a poor time to have the worst 3-point shooting night of his career
-
Even Tristan Thompson can shoot 3s now
Thompson drained two 3s and let the Sixers bench know about it
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans