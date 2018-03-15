Clippers vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Both the Rockets and Clippers are eager for a win, but for different reasons
With the NCAA Tournament getting under way, there is just one nationally televised game in the NBA on Thursday night. But it's a good one, as the Houston Rockets will welcome the L.A. Clippers. The Rockets are first in the West at 53-14, and enter this contest on a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Clippers are currently in seventh place in the West at 37-29, and have won three in a row.
This is the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams. The Clippers took the first two matchups, each by double digits. The Rockets were victorious in the last meeting, however, winning 105-92 on Feb. 28.
How to watch Clippers at Rockets
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Follow: GameTracker
Analysis
Where to start with this Clippers-Rockets matchup?
How about we begin with the most pressing issue: the playoff race. Both teams will be eager for a win, but for different reasons. The Rockets have already clinched a playoff berth, but are locked in a fierce battle with the Warriors for the best record in both the Western Conference and the league. Meanwhile, the Clippers are fighting for their playoff lives. Currently in a virtual tie for seventh place with the Jazz and Spurs, the Clips would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, but are just one game ahead of the 10th-place Nuggets. Given how things stand, this could very well be a playoff preview.
If this was to be a first-round playoff series, what a series it would be. The two teams have had some physical confrontations this season, both on and off the court. Everyone remembers the secret tunnel game, well imagine if these two teams brought that same attitude to the playoffs? That would be an intense series. But for now we'll have to settle with what should be an intense regular-season contest.
