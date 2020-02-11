Clippers vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-16) travel across the country to face the Philadelphia 76ers (33-21) in an NBA showdown on Tuesday evening. Kawhi Leonard and company will be without a key piece in Patrick Beverley (groin), who will miss the game with injury. In contrast, the 76ers enter the game at full health and operating with comfort on their home floor.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a one-point favorite, while the over-under for total points expected is 225.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Sixers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Clippers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Clippers vs. Sixers spread: Clippers -1

Clippers vs. Sixers over-under: 225.5 points

Clippers vs. Sixers money line: Clippers -115, 76ers -105

LAC: The Clippers are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

PHIL: The 76ers are 1-6 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Clippers can cover

The model realizes that the Clippers are tremendously talented, which shows on both ends of the floor. L.A. is a top-10 offensive rebounding team and the Clippers are one of the best groups in the NBA at generating free-throw attempts. Beyond that, the team's individual defenders are incredibly impressive, leading to one of the best marks in shooting efficiency allowed.

The Clippers are also above-average on the defensive glass and, with Philadelphia lacking ball security, L.A. should have a path to create havoc in the form of turnovers that could spark their fast-break offense.

Why the Sixers can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Sixers spread. The model also knows that the 76ers are a different team at home this season, posting an impressive 24-2 record. Philadelphia is led by a top-five overall defense and, within that unit, Brett Brown's team is tremendous on the defensive glass.

The 76ers have elite size and versatility, with that manifesting on the defensive end. Offensively, Philadelphia can rely on Joel Embiid and the Clippers do not have a natural match-up to prevent the All-NBA center from excelling. Embiid is averaging 22.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game this season, with the potential to dominate the proceedings.

