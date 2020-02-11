Clippers vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model on 35-19 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers (33-21) will face a huge test on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Clippers (37-16) come to town. The teams will square off in a battle of NBA title contenders, with plenty of star power in play on both sides. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons key things for the 76ers, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George act as centerpieces for the multi-talented Clippers.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is set at 227 in the latest Sixers vs. Clippers odds.

Clippers vs. Sixers spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers vs. Sixers over-under: 227 points

Clippers vs. Sixers money line: Clippers -125, 76ers +105

LAC: The Clippers are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

PHIL: The 76ers are 1-6 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Clippers can cover

The model knows that the Clippers are a two-way team but, on the offensive side, the talent rises to the surface. Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP leads the way with 27.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, with George contributing 22.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

From there, the Clippers have strong supporting talent, including Lou Williams, averaging 19.3 points per game, and Montrezl Harrell, averaging 18.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. Defensively, the Clippers will have their hands full with Embiid but, given Philadelphia's issues in taking care of the ball, L.A. could still have success.

Why the Sixers can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Sixers spread. The model also knows that the 76ers are a different team at home this season, posting an impressive 24-2 record. Philadelphia is led by a top-five overall defense and, within that unit, Brett Brown's team is tremendous on the defensive glass.

The 76ers have elite size and versatility, with that manifesting on the defensive end. Offensively, Philadelphia can rely on Embiid and the Clippers do not have a natural match-up to prevent the All-NBA center from excelling. Embiid is averaging 22.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game this season, with the potential to dominate the proceedings.

How to make Clippers vs. Sixers picks

