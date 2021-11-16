Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 4-9; Los Angeles 8-5
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Spurs came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 114-106. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, falling 100-90. Small forward Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Clippers when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 98-85. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107