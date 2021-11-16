Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 4-9; Los Angeles 8-5

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Spurs came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 114-106. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, falling 100-90. Small forward Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Clippers when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 98-85. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against San Antonio.