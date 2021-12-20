Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Los Angeles
Current Records: San Antonio 11-18; Los Angeles 16-14
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since January 5th. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Staples Center.
The Spurs came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 121-114. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of center Jakob Poeltl, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 104-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Kennard hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Kennard's points were the most he has had all year.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 22 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107