Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Los Angeles

Current Records: San Antonio 11-18; Los Angeles 16-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since January 5th. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Staples Center.

The Spurs came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 121-114. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of center Jakob Poeltl, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 104-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Kennard hadn't helped his team much against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Kennard's points were the most he has had all year.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 22 games against San Antonio.