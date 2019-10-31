Clippers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Clippers vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
L.A. Clippers (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: L.A. Clippers 3-2; San Antonio 3-0
Last Season Records: L.A. Clippers 48-34; San Antonio 48-34
What to Know
The L.A. Clippers and San Antonio are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. The L.A. Clippers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability San Antonio is surely hoping to exploit.
The contest between the Clippers and Utah on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Clippers falling 110-96, it was darn close. G Patrick Beverley wasn't much of a difference maker for the L.A. Clippers; he played for 25 minutes with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against Portland on Monday, sneaking past 113-110. San Antonio's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Derrick White, who had 21 points along with five boards, and SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points along with seven boards. White didn't help his team much against Washington on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 3-0 while the L.A. Clippers' loss dropped them down to 3-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The L.A. Clippers enter the match with 51.10% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Spurs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 51.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
L.A. Clippers and San Antonio both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 20, 2019 - L.A. Clippers 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. L.A. Clippers 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. L.A. Clippers 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. L.A. Clippers 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. L.A. Clippers 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - L.A. Clippers 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. L.A. Clippers 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. L.A. Clippers 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. L.A. Clippers 107
