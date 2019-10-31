Clippers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

L.A. Clippers (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: L.A. Clippers 3-2; San Antonio 3-0

Last Season Records: L.A. Clippers 48-34; San Antonio 48-34

What to Know

The L.A. Clippers and San Antonio are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. The L.A. Clippers have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability San Antonio is surely hoping to exploit.

The contest between the Clippers and Utah on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Clippers falling 110-96, it was darn close. G Patrick Beverley wasn't much of a difference maker for the L.A. Clippers; he played for 25 minutes with only eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against Portland on Monday, sneaking past 113-110. San Antonio's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Derrick White, who had 21 points along with five boards, and SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points along with seven boards. White didn't help his team much against Washington on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 3-0 while the L.A. Clippers' loss dropped them down to 3-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The L.A. Clippers enter the match with 51.10% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. The Spurs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 51.3 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

L.A. Clippers and San Antonio both have seven wins in their last 14 games.