Clippers vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from projection model on 33-16 run

The Los Angeles Clippers look to stay within striking distance of the top spot in the Western Conference NBA playoff picture when they host the San Antonio Spurs in the final game on the Monday NBA schedule. The Spurs (22-26), who are 12-14 against Western Conference teams and 10th in the standings, are 8-14 on the road, while the Clippers (34-15), who are 20-11 against conference foes and are 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers, are 20-5 on their home court this season.

Tip-off from Staples Center in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is 2-1 against San Antonio this season, including a 103-97 win at Staples Center on Oct. 31. Los Angeles is a 10-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 227.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Clippers vs. Spurs spread: Clippers -10

Clippers vs. Spurs over-under: 227.5 points

Clippers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs +407, Clippers -535

SAS: Fifth in the league in field-goal percentage at 47.3

LAC: Second in the NBA in total rebounds at 48.1

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have been red hot of late, winning seven of nine and nine of 12. Los Angeles has had 14 games this season where it has held its opponent to under 100 points, which is tied for seventh-best in the league. The Clippers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Kawhi Leonard, who leads Los Angeles in scoring at 27.5 points per game, is on a nine-game streak where he has scored at least 30 points, which is the longest such streak by a Clippers player since 1980. Leonard is also averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. In three games this season against San Antonio, Leonard is averaging 27.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Why the Spurs can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Spurs spread. That's because San Antonio has dominated the series through the years and holds a 129-44 all-time edge. Guard-forward DeMar DeRozan powers the Spurs' offense, averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He has scored in double digits in each game this season and at least 20 in five of the last six games, including a 38-point performance against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 29. In three games against the Clippers this season, he is averaging 22.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

How to make Clippers vs. Spurs picks

