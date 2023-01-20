The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-31) on Friday night. Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games and is now sitting one game below the .500 mark overall this season. San Antonio broke a five-game losing skid with a 106-98 win against Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the AT&T Center. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Spurs vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.

Spurs vs. Clippers spread: Spurs +7

Spurs vs. Clippers over/under: 231 points

Spurs vs. Clippers money line: San Antonio +228, Los Angeles -285

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio got back on track on Tuesday night, putting an end to a five-game losing streak with its 106-98 win against Brooklyn as a 2-point underdog. Small forward Keldon Johnson poured in a career-high 36 points and added 11 rebounds in a double-double effort. Rookie forward Jeremy Sochan had one of his best games of the season as well, scoring 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting.

The Spurs have not been winning many games lately, but they have still covered the spread in six of their last eight games. Los Angeles is riding a five-game road losing streak and is coming off a 126-103 setback at Utah on Wednesday. The Clippers have only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games, making them one of the most overvalued teams in the league. LA will also be without a couple of key reserves as both John Wall (abdominal) and Luke Kennard (calf) are listed as out.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is going to look like a different team going forward, as star forward Paul George is back in the lineup following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. George (rest) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) both sat out on Wednesday, but they are going to return on Friday night. The Clippers won the first two meetings between these teams this season, winning by seven points on the road and 22 points at home.

George and Leonard are combining for more than 40 points and 12 rebounds per game, but they have not been on the court together very often this season. They are facing a San Antonio defense that is dead last in the NBA in points allowed per game. Los Angeles is sitting on the edge of the Western Conference playoff picture, so it will be motivated to pick up a win on Friday, and it gets to face a Spurs team missing second-leading scorer Devin Vassell (knee).

How to make Spurs vs. Clippers picks

