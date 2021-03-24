The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 22-18 overall and 10-11 at home, while the Clippers are 28-16 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 5, 116-113.

Spurs vs. Clippers spread: Spurs +6

Spurs vs. Clippers over-under: 222 points

Spurs vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -220, San Antonio +190



What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio fell 100-97 to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Keldon Johnson finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court. After the Spurs tied the game at 93 with 1:45 remaining, Charlotte hit a three-pointer and led the rest of the way. San Antonio scored only 45 points in the first half. DeMar DeRozan finished with 28 points.

The Spurs will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Wednesday. Rudy Gay (foot) is out for Wednesday's game. The game against Los Angeles will be the second of a nine-game homestand for the Spurs, the longest in franchise history.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers earned a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, 119-110. Los Angeles overcame a 63-48 halftime deficit in the win. Los Angeles outscored Atlanta 71-47 in the second half. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and five assists along with seven boards, while Luke Kennard recorded 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Los Angeles has won three of its past four games. The Clippers lead the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.414). They also lead the league in free throw percentage (.844). Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out for Wednesday's game.

