The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are 22-19 overall and 10-12 at home, while Los Angeles is 29-16 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Clippers have won three of the past four games between the teams.

Los Angeles is 29-16 overall and 14-10 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Clippers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Clippers spread: Spurs +6.5

Spurs vs. Clippers over-under: 223.5 points

Spurs vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -270, San Antonio +230

What you need to know about the Clippers

In the first of two games between the teams, the Clippers sailed to a 134-101 win over the Spurs on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and seven rebounds. Los Angeles has won three consecutive games and four of five. The Clippers never trailed and led by as many as 35 points.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 20 points on Wednesday. The Clippers are 16-1 this season when scoring 120-plus points. They shot 55.1 percent from the floor vs. the Spurs. Los Angeles leads the NBA in most games shooting 50 percent or more from the floor (nine). Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio had 16 turnovers on Wednesday, leading to 28 Los Angeles points. The Spurs missed 15 of 22 3-point attempts. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Patty Mills scored 17 points.

The Spurs have lost three consecutive games. They are 2-4 in the second game of back to back matchups. Rudy Gay (foot) and Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) did not play on Wednesday. Gay will not play on Thursday, while Walker is expected to return.

How to make Clippers vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Clippers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.