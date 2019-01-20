Clippers vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

In one of just three games on a slow Sunday in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference showdown.

Entering the matchup on a five-game losing streak which has sent them falling down the standings, the Clippers will be in search of an important victory. But they may have to do so without Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari, each of whom is in doubt to play.

As for the Spurs, they have some good news on the injury front, with DeMar DeRozan expected back after a minor ankle injury. San Antonio has won two games in a row, and seven of their last 10 to keep pace in the West.

How to watch Clippers at Spurs

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Sunday, Jan. 20 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas Streaming: NBA League Pass

Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Spurs -9.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Clippers: After a dream start to the season, the Clippers have started to come back to reality. They've lost five games in a row in the midst of a tough schedule, and now they'll have to travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs. With Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari both in question for the game, and a less than .500 record on the road, it's going to be a tough one for the Clips on Sunday night. Especially considering they've lost each of their past two games against the Spurs this season.

Spurs: The Spurs just keep chugging right along. No matter the roster turnover, or injuries, or whatever happens around them, they just move right along at their own pace. They've won their last two games, and seven of their last 10, and despite trading away Kawhi Leonard, are just one game out of third place in the West. DeMar DeRozan -- who is expected back in action for this one -- and LaMarcus Aldridge have played some tremendous basketball this season to power this team.

Game prediction, pick

Considering the location and the varying injury news for each team, the Spurs should have little trouble taking this game. Covering a big 9.5-point spread will be a little trickier, but they should manage that also.