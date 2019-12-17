Clippers vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 11-15; Los Angeles 20-8

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. If the contest is anything like Phoenix's 130-122 victory from the last time they met October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Suns needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 111-110. SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (24 points) was the top scorer for Phoenix. That's Ricky Rubio's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 109-106 to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Los Angeles got a solid performance out of F Montrezl Harrell, who had 30 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Phoenix is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns enter the matchup with 24.6 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. The Clippers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.