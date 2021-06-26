Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-1; Los Angeles 1-2

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff contest at Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.

The Clippers are hoping for another victory. They had enough points to win and then some against Phoenix on Thursday, taking their game 106-92. Center Ivica Zubac was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 16 rebounds and 15 points.

Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $137.80

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.