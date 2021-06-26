Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-1; Los Angeles 1-2
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a playoff contest at Staples Center at 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while Phoenix will be looking to right the ship.
The Clippers are hoping for another victory. They had enough points to win and then some against Phoenix on Thursday, taking their game 106-92. Center Ivica Zubac was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 16 rebounds and 15 points.
Los Angeles is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 30 easily too and instead slipped up with a 103-96. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $137.80
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- Jun 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jun 22, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 20, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96