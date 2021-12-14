Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Los Angeles Clippers, but thus far the points are on their side. Sitting on a score of 79-71, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play. They have been riding high on the performance of power forward Marcus Morris, who has dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Both the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Los Angeles can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Phoenix's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 21-4; Los Angeles 15-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Phoenix made easy work of the Boston Celtics this past Friday and carried off a 111-90 win. Phoenix's center JaVale McGee was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles skirted by the Orlando Magic 106-104 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Reggie Jackson with 0:02 remaining. The Clippers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Luke Kennard, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five dimes, and small forward Terance Mann, who had 16 points in addition to nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Phoenix, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Everything went Phoenix's way against Los Angeles when the two teams previously met in June as they made off with a 130-103 victory. The Suns' win shoved Los Angeles out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.

Jun 30, 2021 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jun 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102

Jun 26, 2021 - Phoenix 84 vs. Los Angeles 80

Jun 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Phoenix 92

Jun 22, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jun 20, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 114

Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101

Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103

Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107

Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92

Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99

Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122

Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107

Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111

Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99

Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99

Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117

Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95

Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88

Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118

Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114

Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98

Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98

Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105

Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84

Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104

Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Ankle)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Phoenix