The NBA Western Conference finals will begin without arguably the two best players in the series, as both Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's Game 1. Paul is still in the league's health and safety protocols, while Leonard will miss his third consecutive playoff game with a knee injury that could potentially be season-ending. That being said, this will still be an incredibly intriguing Game 1, with no shortage of star power between All-Stars Devin Booker and Paul George. The Clippers are coming off an improbable duo of wins to close out the conference semifinals, while the Suns have been waiting for nearly a week after making short work of the Denver Nuggets.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 1 between the Suns and Clippers.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (2) Phoenix Suns

Date: Sunday, June 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 20 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

ABC | fuboTV (watch for free) Odds: PHO -175; LAC +155 | O/U: 221.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Clippers: The Clippers made franchise history in the most unpredictable way possible by beating the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in Games 5 and 6 without the services of Kawhi Leonard. Paul George has made any slander about his playoff performances a thing of the past, while he's received tremendous support from the likes of Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Terance Mann, who scored a career-high 39 points in the clinching Game 6 win. The big question is whether they'll be able to continue playing at this level over the course of a seven-game series, assuming Leonard isn't going to return any time soon. The blueprint of going small to nullify opposing centers should work against Deandre Ayton, but the thin rotation will be run down trying to play defense against Phoenix's offensive attack.

Suns: The biggest question for the Suns revolves around Chris Paul, who will miss at least Game 1 due to health and safety protocols. That means more responsibility for Devin Booker and more minutes for Cam Payne -- both of whom have been more than up to the task so far this postseason. It will be interesting to see how the Suns counter the Clippers' small-ball lineups, since Ayton has been such a big part of their success. Ayton can punish the Clippers on the offensive boards, but if he gets baited into more post-ups to exploit mismatches, that could play directly into the Clippers' hands.

Prediction

This is the classic "rest vs. rust" dilemma for the Suns. The Clippers are coming off of an exhausting six-game series and Phoenix has been sitting at home for almost a week. This could lead to a slow start for the Suns, and without Chris Paul down the stretch, they could have trouble mounting a comeback. The Clippers are rolling right now, and I think they carry that mentality and momentum into a Game 1 win. Pick: Clippers +4