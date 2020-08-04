Watch Now: Takeaways From The Ja Morant-Zion Williamson Match-Up ( 1:59 )

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena. The Clippers are second in the Western Conference playoff standings. The Suns are 3.5 games behind the final playoff spot in the West. The Suns have won both of their games since the NBA restart, while the Clippers have split their first two.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Clippers -9

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 230 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles -400, Phoenix 320

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday in a 126-103 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 77-45. Paul George shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points. Los Angeles set a franchise record with 25 3-pointers in the victory. Their 16 3-pointers at halftime also set another franchise record.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points in the last meeting with the Suns in late February and leads the Clippers in scoring at 26.8 points per game. George is averaging 21.3 PPG. The Clippers have a 1.5 game advantage over Denver for the second playoff slot in the Western Conference.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 117-115. The Suns rode a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-60 deficit. Phoenix relied on the efforts of Cameron Johnson, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and Devin Booker, who had 30 points.

Ricky Rubio had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Sunday. He had 10 assists last time he faced the Clippers. Booker missed 14 of 19 shots from the field in that matchup and Phoenix shot 39.1 percent as a team.

